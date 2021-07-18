Gov't proposes sustaining structure of ministries, ministerial-level agencies





The 18 ministries consist of the Ministries of Defense; Public Ministry; Foreign Affairs; Home Affairs; Justice; Planning and Investment; Finance; Industry and Trade; Agriculture and Rural Development; Transport; Construction; Natural Resources and Environment; Information and Communications; Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Science and Technology; Education and Training, and Health.The four ministerial-level agencies are the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs; the State Bank of Vietnam; the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam; and the Government Office.The proposal also reviewed the Government’s structure in the 14th tenure, saying it followed a multi-sector and multi-aspect model whose management scale has been gradually improved, contributing to the realization of goals set by the 12th National Party Congress’s Resolution.Regarding the structure for its 15th tenure, the Government plans to step up administrative reform, renovate and arrange the political system following the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW issued at the Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum, and the National Assembly’s Resolution 56/2017/QH14.The structure is set to be streamlined, efficient and effective following the multi-sector and multi-aspect model.

