Gov’t to support pig farmers in regions affected by African swine fever

Thereby, the government will give financial aid to individual pig farmers, farm owners, cooperatives, and small and medium enterprises that suffered losses because their pig were killed by the disease.



The government will provide money as compensation to farmers who have to cull their pigs due to the African swine fever. Farmers will receive VND10,000 – VND30,000 per kilogram for piglets and meat pigs while their peers receive VND12,000 – VND35,000 a kilogram for sows and boars.

Small and medium enterprises and breeding female farmers will be given VND500,000 per hog in order to improve biological solutions to protect the herd of hogs for re-population of boar after the disease is under control.

The People’s Committee in Ca Mau Province yesterday directed related agencies to put the African swine fever in Le Van Nam’s farm in Khanh Lam Commune in U Minh District under control as quickly as possible.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Ca Mau Province was asked to increase preventative measures to curb the spread of the disease in hogs.

Eleven pigs of farmer Le Van Nam tested positive for the African swine fever; therefore , local vets destroyed 11 pigs as well as spray chemicals to disinfect the neighborhood following the regulation.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan