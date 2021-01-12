Greater efforts needed to firmly protect sea and islands sovereignty: Official

Addressing a conference to review the MoFA’s performance in 2020 and set out tasks and orientations in 2021, Minh launched this year’s theme for the ministry “Building a comprehensive and modern diplomacy and successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress”.

Participants agreed that Party and State’s foreign affairs have bravely and creatively overcome challenges, as well as built and took advantage of opportunities in the context of emerging complicated and unprecedented developments in the world and the region in 2020, especially impacts posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has widely impacted on all aspects of the global life and international relations.

The external affairs have been implemented synchronously, comprehensively and flexibly, and achieved important results, they said.

The foreign affairs continued to be a bright spot among achievements of Vietnam in the year, helping to create a favorable environment for the national construction and defence as well as raising the nation’s position.

In 2020, Vietnam successfully assumed great international responsibilities, especially its role as the ASEAN Chair, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term. The country has maintained and promoted the momentum of relations with other countries through the flexible adjustment of modes for external activities by combining both online and in-person formats.

International integration, with its core being international economic integration, continued to make new breakthroughs with the ratification and signing of free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the UK-Vietnam FTA (UKVFTA), thereby creating new impetus for the nation’s economic recovery.

Economic diplomacy has been enhanced, assisting localities and businesses in connecting with partners and expanding their markets.

The external affairs have also made important contributions to safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty and sovereign rights in line with international law, participants said.

The citizen protection work has been implemented effectively, especially for Vietnamese citizens abroad. Meanwhile, the cultural diplomacy and external information have well applied new communication methods to promote Vietnam’s image of renovation, successful integration, and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding the sector’s development, delegates agreed that the personnel appointment, rotation, planning and training have become more and more efficient, while attention has been also paid to moderlising the ministry.

Minh affirmed that efforts of the ministry’s officials and staff have contributed to proud external achievements in 2020.

He asked the diplomatic sector to focus on effectively implementing the foreign policy of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress; continue developing Vietnam’s relations with neighbouring countries, world powers, important partners and traditional friends in an intensive, stable and sustainable manner with innovative and effective methods; and well carrying out diplomatic economic and cultural affairs and overseas Vietnamese-related work.

The ministry will step up the implementation of the directions of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on boosting and heightening multilateral diplomacy until 2030, keeping a close watch on, and resolutely and persistently fight to firmly protect Vietnam’s sea and islands sovereignty and legitimate interests in the East Sea, as well as coping with traditional and non-traditional security challenges, Minh stressed.

Attention will be also paid to the citizen protection and overseas Vietnamese-related work and bettering coordination among the Party, State, people and defence-security external affairs, he said.

