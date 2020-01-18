Greetings for 70th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan have also respectively exchanged greetings with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman of the Chinese National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.

The Vietnamese leaders’ greetings highlighted the close ties between the two nations, as well as the great and valuable supports for each other, which contribute to the success of the national liberation and socialism building in each country.

The friendship developed and nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and Chinese President Mao Zedong and generations of leaders of the two countries has become a valuable common asset, contributing to maintaining the stable development of the Vietnam-China traditional relations for the sake of the two peoples, the greetings said.

The leaders also affirmed the consistent and long-term policy of the Vietnamese Party and State of attaching great importance and giving top priority to developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with the Chinese Party, State and people.

Meanwhile, the messages from Chinese leaders spotlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations and cooperation across fields, saying that this bring practical benefits to their peoples.

China attaches great importance to promoting the China - Vietnam relations, and wishes to work more closely with Vietnam in order to lift the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam sub-committee of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation Pham Binh Minh also exchanged greetings with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also the head of the China sub-committee of the steering committee.