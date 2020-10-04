Ground handover for Phase 1 of Long Thanh Airport to take place on October 20

Accordingly, Dong Nai Province will hand over 1,800 hectares serving for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport to the Southern Airports Authority to carry out the hand-over procedures to Airports Corporation of Vietnam.If the Government has a decision of approving the first phase of Long Thanh airport investment and construction project in advance October 20, the handover will be conducted according to the Government’s decision and in case of the project has not been approved, the handover will be conducted in writing records.The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Dong Nai Province is in charge of making a landmark map to hand over the site; meanwhile, ACV needs to urgently build a fence to manage the site well and avoid encroachment.Besides, the agency shall send an official letter to propose the Government to carry out the handover of the whole area of 5,000 hectares to build the Long Thanh International Airport project in the upcoming time.Dong Nai Province basically completed the site clearance for 1,800 hectares and the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District has spent nearly VND1,300 billion (nearly US$56 million) for the land clearance compensation and resettlement assistance for households and organizations involved in construction of the Long Thanh International Airport Project.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong