Groundbreaking ceremony held for My Thuan Bridge 2

The My Thuan Bridge 2 project is part of the Eastern North-South expressway project construction in the 2017-2020 period. It will cost VND5 trillion (US$216 million) and is expected to be completed in 2023.



The bridge has a total length of 6.61 km, including the 1.9km-long bridge and two approach roads with total length of over 4.7km. The approach road in Tien Giang province is 4.7km and the other in Vinh Long province is 0.4km. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour.

The My Thuan Bridge 2 will start from An Thai intersection on the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Tien Giang province’s Cai Be Dsitrict and end at km107+740, the starting point of the My Thuan-Can Tho expressway in Vinh Long Province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Transport, Nguyen Nhat said that the project will help reduce the overloaded vehicle on My Thuan Bridge 1 and traffic jams during national holidays as well as create a key transport line from HCMC to Can Tho City to meet travel demand of people. He also asked investors to ensure the progress of the project, safe and healthful workplace for all working people.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh