Ha Tinh confirms identity of two fishermen missing in fishing boat fire in RoK





Particularly, the two victims are Bien Van H, 45 years old and Nguyen Van C, 24 years old who lived in Ky Anh District.In the early morning of March 4, a Korean fishing vessel suddenly blazed up in the waters about 74 kilometers southeast of Udo Island, Seogwipo city, Jeju.As reported, six crew members with Korean and Vietnamese nationals went missing in the fire.At the moment, the South Korea’s Coast Guard has been making efforts in rescuing as well as investigating the cause of the incident.The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea also worked with the labor dispatching agency to update the situation and notify the victims' families.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong