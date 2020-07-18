Ha Tinh Province receives, quarantines over 600 Laotian students





















Accordingly, this was the first phase of receiving Laotian students back to study in four educational institutions of Ha Tinh Province including Ha Tinh University, Medical College of Ha Tinh, Vietnam – Germany Technical Training College and Nguyen Du College.At the border gate, all students performed medical declarations, had their temperature checked and were sprayed with disinfection and provided with medical facial masks, etc.After completing the procedures, the Laotian students were sent to two concentrated quarantine wards at Ha Tinh University in Cam Xuyen District and Mitraco Dormitory in Ky An Town.During the 14-day isolation, the Laotian students are provided 4G-enabled SIM cards to study online.As planned, the provincial authorities will continue receiving more than 1,000 Laotian students back to Vietnam via Cau Treo International Border Gate on July 22.