Ha Tinh Province’s youth celebrates Xo Viet-Nghe Tinh revolutionary movement

At the get-together which was held at Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Monument in Can Loc District, participants recalled the glorious revolutionary tradition and paid tribute to heroes and war martyrs who laid down their lives for the country's liberation.



On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of Ha Tinh Province held a ceremony to admit 90 young people as new members of the HCYU and 20 teenagers to the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization.

Delegates also participated social activities, including visiting and offering gifts to war veterans and people credited with revolutionary services in Can Loc District; an exhibition on the Xo Viet-Nghe Tinh revolutionary movement against French forces (September 12, 1930), organizing youth forums, cleaning the environment in the province.





By Duong Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh