Ha Tinh’s youth lights candles in commemoration of heroic martyrs

Delegates join candle lighting ceremony in commemoration of heroic martyrs in Dong Loc T- Junction historical site. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to pay tribute to martyrs, also celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the Dong Loc victory (July 24, 1968-2018) and commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the heroic sacrifices of ten young unmarried female volunteers at the Dong Loc T-junction during the war.

Delegates offer incenses and flowers to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

On behalf of the youth in the province, Secretary of Ha Tinh Provincial Youth Union Le Thanh Dong expressed his gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, heroes, fallen soldiers, Vietnamese heroic mothers, war invalids and their families credited with revolutionary service.

The candle lighting ceremony at graves of 10 female martyrs.

The Dong Loc T-junction in the central province of Ha Tinh has gone down in history with the heroic sacrifice of hundreds of war heroes. It played a vital role in transportation of necessary ammunition from north to south during the war. It is famous for the story of 10 female martyrs who sacrificed their lives to ensure transportation of important materials on the Ho Chi Minh Trail on July 24, 1968.

From 1965-1968, the US army dropped nearly 50,000 bombs and fired tens of thousands of missiles on the T-Junction in the hopes of cutting off the transport route to the southern front.





By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh