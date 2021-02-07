  1. National

Hai Phong controls all people coming into, out of city from February 6

In an effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure and to help prevent the spread of the virus, the northern coastal city of Hai Phong has controlled all people come into and out of the city starting from 12 p.m. on February 6, said the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

A Covid-19 checkpoint in Hai Phong City

Arrivals must present their official confirmation from commune-level People’s Committees, schedules and accommodations. Local residents who leave Hai Phong City for other localities must also display their certifications on travelling issued by the commune-level People’s Committees.
Transport operators and businesses have to arrange places for drivers of trans-provincial coaches and trucks to stay.
People returning from the northern provinces of Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and other affected areas will be sent to quarantine areas.
The municipal government allows travelers from localities not affected by the pandemic with the commune-level certifications of arrivals and departures granted by the local authorities.
Teams for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in communes must track the people's travelling history and monitor the latest arrivals. The municipal Police Department has asked the Waterway Traffic Police to constantly inspect river routes sharing borders with Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Thai Binh provinces.
Hai Phong has established eight Covid-19 monitoring and control checkpoints in districts of Thuy Nguyen, Hai An, Duong Kinh, An Lao, An Duong, Tu Ky and Vinh Bao.

