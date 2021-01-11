Hai Van Road Tunnel 2 inaugurated

The 6.2km long two-lane tunnel is 8.5 meters wide, running parallel to the Tunnel 1. The distance between two tunnels is 30 meters.



Started 4 years ago at an investment capital of more than VND8, 516 billion (US$370 million), the construction is expected to reduce traffic pressure for the current Hai Van Road Tunnel 1, shorten travel time between Thua Thien-Hue and Da Dang, meet transport demand on East-West Economic Corridor that links Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam, and contribute to the development of transport infrasctructure of the country.

According to represenatatives of Deo Ca Joint Stock Company, the unit constructing the tunnel, the project is planned to open to traffic from February 1-20 (from the 20th day of the last month to the 10th day of the first month of the lunar calendar) and then temporarily closed for State agencies to solve investors’ petitions.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung also aksed the Ministry of Transport to cooperate with localities’ authorities and Deo Ca Joint Stock Company to clear up problems, manage and operate the construction effectively.



The project is implemented by Deo Ca Joint Stock Company.



By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh