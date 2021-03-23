Hanoi announces zoning plan for four inner-city districts

The zoning plan regulates the physical development of the four districts and limits the use of land and buildings.

The four districts are of historic significance, with the main uses of land and buildings limited to commercial, services, tourism, residential, and for the public, said Nguyen Trong Ky Anh, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Planning and Architecture.

Hoan Kiem Lake and the surrounding area is categorised as a cultural and political hub for commercial, service, and history, culture, and religion-based tourism uses.

In the Old Quarter, historic, cultural, and religious relics, villas, residential housing, offices, and those for commercial and financial services are permitted.

The Old Quarter only permits the development of four to six-storey buildings, or 16-22 metres high, while buildings can reach five to seven levels, or 20-25 metres high, in other restricted development areas, Anh noted.

About 215,000 residents will be moved out of the four districts from 2020 to 2030 to reduce the population to 672,000.

Under the plan, a network of walking routes, public works, and metro stations will also be constructed underground.

According to Nguyen Duc Hung, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Urban Planning Institute, a number of production facilities, companies, and headquarters of ministries and governmental agencies will be relocated from the inner-city districts to provide space for the development of public works, schools, tree planting, and others.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Quy Tuan requested the four districts make sure the development of new projects is in line with the plan and strictly punish any violations.

