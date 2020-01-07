The project costing VND 402 billion ( US$17.5 million) taken from the capital city’s budget includes VND335 billion for construction of bridges, drainage and lighting systems.



Once completed in 2021, the crossroad will help to shorten travel times on the route as well as ease traffic congestion, boost the city’s socio-economic development and fully exploit the investment efficiency of Belt Road No 3, the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway and Co Linh road , according to a leader of People’s Committee at the groundbreaking.

The committee leader asked related competent agencies to keep an eye on the construction progress to have timely solutions for hiccups along the way as well as for laborers’ safety. Especially, relevant agencies must minimize impact of the project on residents’ lives and ensure traffic.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan