Hanoi ceases physical, sports activities from May 13

Heads of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control at all levels will be responsible for any violations.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi City Mr. Chu Xuan Dung directed the suspension of all sports activities in public places including golf courses.The localities are required to regularly perform inspections to find organizations and individuals without strict compliance with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control instructions and regulations of the Central and the City People’s Committee.This was the latest document amidst the Covid-19 surge in neighboring localities.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong