



Hanoi detects more Covid-19 locally-transmitted cases

Three of the new patients are residing Hai Ba Trung District while districts Dong Da, Dong Anh and Cau Giay reported two, two and one respectively. As the new cases of Covid-19 have kept surging, the Hanoi authority has just developed a plan for medical oxygen supply in the situation that there are 40,000 Covid-19 patients in the area.

Noticeably, among the two new cases detected in the community, two sisters in Nguyen Khuyen Street in Dong Da District are contacts F1 of patient N.T.N. On August 13, the patients were tested and the results were positive.

From April 29 to now, of recorded 2,175 people with Covid-19 in the capital city, 1,195 of them were recorded in the community meanwhile 980 cases have been isolated.

Regarding testing for SARS-CoV-2 infection for high-risk people outside the outbreak, or people living in high-risk areas, as of this morning, Hanoi had collected 281,894 samples comprising 172,971 samples in the risk area and 108,923 samples were taken from high-risk people. As a result, 266,885 samples came out with negative results and 23 of them are positive while the remaining 14,986 samples are still waiting for results.

Since the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to increase, many of them are in the community, the Hanoi People's Committee has just issued a plan on medical oxygen for preparation for 40,000 Covid-19 patients in the area.

Accordingly, the plan aims to ensure enough medical oxygen for hospitals and medical facilities under the Department of Health, and at the same time to use resources reasonably and safely.

The plan is divided into three phases including the first for 10,000 cases of Covid-19, the next phase for 20,000 cases and the last for 40,000 Covid-19 cases in the city.

Patients are also classified according to disease severity upon the guidance of the Ministry of Health. For instance, patients were asymptomatic, mild accounting for 83.6 percent and moderate 7 percent while severe patients need oxygen taking up 3.8 percent and very severe patients need invasive and non-invasive mechanical ventilation with 3.6 percent; critical patients and ECMO intervention with 2 percent. Therefore, according to the Department of Health’s estimation, if 40,000 people are infected by Covid-19, around 3,120 of them will require medical oxygen ( with 9.4 percent).

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan