Hanoi disturbance case: Ministry affirms Kinh died holding a grenade

A report by the Hanoi Police said when his corpse was checked, Kinh was holding a grenade in his hand.

A number of the arrested confirmed that Kinh is the ringleader and mastermind of the disturbance case in the outskirts of Hanoi.

Earlier the same day, Hanoi police said they have decided to prosecute the disturbance case in Dong Tam commune, My Duc district, on the charges of “murder”, “illegally storing and using weapons” and “resisting on-duty officials”.

The incident erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, where some units of the Ministry of National Defence and competent forces are building protective walls around Mieu Mon airport as planned.

A number of rioters, armed with grenades, petrol bombs and other weapons, attacked those working at the construction site, the ministry said.

Three police officers and one rioter were killed during the incident, while another rioter was injured.

The ministry said relevant units arrested the serious law violators for punishment in line with law.

The present security situation and social order in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s My Duc district, are basically stable, with local residents going about their daily activities normally.

The competent units are continuing to build the walls at the Mieu Mon airport.