Hanoi has new Chairman

In assuming his new position, Anh stressed that the capital city is working toward the 17th municipal Party congress, the 1010th founding anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi and many important political tasks.

In his new position, he vowed to, together with People’s Committee staff, promote the spirit of solidarity and consensus and direct municipal authorities to continue following instructions of the municipal Party Committee and People’s Council.

Attention will be paid to main missions to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development targets, promote the values of the capital city, and increase the city’s position and role, he added.

Earlier at the session, members of Hanoi People's Council voted and agreed to dismiss Nguyen Duc Chung from the post as the municipal People’s Committee chair.

On August 11, Chung was suspended from work under Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision, which said that the suspension is made to serve the investigation into Chung’s involvement in some legal cases.

Vietnamplus