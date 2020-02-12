Hanoi launches 2020 Pink Spring blood donation festival





The event is expected to last until 22 with 57 blood donation sessions collecting around 5,000 blood units.Accordingly, the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the Hanoi Steering Committee for Voluntarily Blood Donation Campaigns and the Hanoi Association of Young Blood Donor Recruiters co-organized the Pink Spring Festival.Along with this year’s slogan of “Giving Blood – Giving Life” to call for blood donation at the beginning of the year, the organizing board also sent a message of “2019-nCov prevention – Do not forget to donate blood”.Launched in 2008, the annual festival has importantly contributed to solving the lack of blood for treatment after the Lunar New Year, and raising public awareness of voluntary blood donation.After 12 times of organizing, the Pink Spring Festival has attracted 215,000 participants and received 78,620 blood units.

By Hien Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong