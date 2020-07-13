Hanoi marks 70th anniversary of Vietnam Youth Volunteer Force

On July 11, 1965, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Hanoi set up the first anti-American volunteer team, consisting of seven companies with 1,500 members.In the period of 1965 - 1970, the volunteer team participated in building strategic roads of 15, 22, 22B and 55- kilometer East Truong Son Road, to ensure smooth traffic as well as clearing up thousands of all- type bombs and mines.Many collectives and individuals have been awarded medals for merit by the Party and State.On the occasion, 23 charity houses were presented to families under preferential treatment policy in the capital city of Hanoi.The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi offered 96 gifts to 48 families of martyrs.Within the framework of the program, young doctors provided health check and gave medicine to members of the Youth Volunteers Force Unit N43 and relatives of 48 martyr families.

By Quoc Lap-Translated by Huyen Huong