Hanoi orders closure of non-essential service shops





The Hanoi Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control hosted an online meeting presided by Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi, Head of the Steering Committee.At the meeting, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi stated that there were four major sources of the epidemic infection from the cross-spread at Bach Mai Hospital, from tourists and Vietnamese travelling from overseas to Vietnam in advance March 14, 18 and 21, from the non-outbreak patients travelling through the epidemical country and from non-detected doctors and nurses involved in medical examination and isolation.All the city residents must wear facial masks and keep distance with others from two to three meters.The cases subject to quarantine have to self-isolate at home and promptly notify medical agencies to take test sample.The city allows 20 percent of the buses operation and suggests people not using public transportation currently.People should stay at home expect for buying food.All bars, karaoke, coffee shops, restaurants, gym centers, etc must suspend operation in both urban and suburb.The Chairman also reiterated the requirement that all relatives of those in concentrated isolation do not send gifts and stuffs as in addition to contact, they will leave waste with the risk of infection; and functional forces will not accept gifts and take measures to handle them.At the meeting, representative of the Hanoi Department of Health said that the city had more than 5,140 people in 15 isolated areas. The city ensures the isolation capacity of more than 20,000 people.The Hanoi Police Department reported 4,200 people including more than 1,600 foreigners and more than 2,500 Vietnamese entered the city from March 7-25.Over 73 people with symptoms of cough and fever were sent to the hospitals for testing; and more than 2,697 people completed self- isolation at home.Meanwhile, representative of Hanoi Capital High Command received more than 11,800 citizens at concentrated isolation areas, and also asked those to not receive food supplies from family to avoid cross-spread.

By Minh Khang-Translated by Huyen Huong