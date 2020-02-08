Hanoi Party Committee gets new secretary

Mr. Hue replaced Hoang Trung Hai under Politburo’s Decision No. 1818 dated the same day, announced by head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh in the presence of permanent member of the Secretariat of the PCC Tran Quoc Vuong, and others.

Earlier, Mr. Chinh announced Politburo’s Decision 1816 dated the same day on the removal of Hai and sending him to the sub-committee in charge of preparing documents for the upcoming 13th congress of the Party.

Hue, a native of the central province of Nghe An, was born on March 15, 1957. He joined the Party on March 9, 1984, and served as a member of the PCC in the 10th, 11th and 12th tenures, as well as a Politburo member in the 12th tenure. The official is a professor and doctor of economics, and member of the National Assembly for the 13th and 14th tenures.