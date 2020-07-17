Hanoi polluted with pile of garbage

Worse, congestion of garbage in the capital city takes place ahead of the 13th National Party Congress when local administrations are preparing for the congress. Worse, trash and recycling have been piling up in heat-clogged residential alleys causing horrific odors.



People living around a waste treatment complex in Hanoi such as Hong Ky and Nam Son communes had prevented garbage trucks from entering the Soc Son Waste Treatment Complex, causing rubbish to remain uncollected and pile up in many district from July 13 because they said Hanoi and Son Son Commune authorities had been slow to compensate those bearing environmental impacts from the complex, who live close to it and have not been relocated.

According to a representative of People’s Committee in Soc Son Commune, residents in the waste treatment complex are angry because horrific smell from the treatment complex and the complex’s treatment of trash leakage badly affect their living.

Plus, residents of have blocked vehicles from entering Nam Son in protest against unsatisfied compensation and tardiness in resettlement.

Presently, Hanoi produces around 6,500 tons of garbage a day and the Soc Son Waste Treatment Complex admits around 5,000 tons a day while the remaining will transported to the landfill Xuan Son in Son Tay Commune and other small waste treatment plants.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong