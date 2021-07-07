Hanoi poses high risk of community Covid -19 transmission

Spraying disinfectant to prevent Covid -19 (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at an online meeting on Covid -19 situation in Hanoi on July 6, Chung noted that the city has also recorded infections who contacted confirmed cases in other localities.

According the department, Hanoi confirmed 10 new Covid -19 infections in July 5, including five in My Duc district, four in Dong Anh district, and one in Hoang Mai district.

Tracing and zoning off areas accommodating people at high risk of infection have been carried out, aiming to minimize the number of new cases, Chung said.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung called on people to strictly follow Covid -19 prevention measures, and ordered chairpersons of People’s Committees of districts and towns, and the local steering committees for Covid -19 prevention and control to pay attention to inspecting the pandemic prevention work in their localities.

The city needs to ensure enough 40,000 seats in concentrated quarantine areas, Dung stressed.

He also requested ensuring absolute safety for the national high school graduation exam on July 6-9.