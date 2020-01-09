Hanoi proposes US$107.6 million spend on road building to ease traffic gridlock

In its proposal to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Hanoi People’s Committee asked for approval of construction of the road to ease serious traffic gridlocks usually taking place in Phap Van Interchange – the gateway into the inner capital city.



According to the feasibility report of projects of the People’s Committee, the road length is over 3.4 kilometers and its total land use demand is about 39.9 hectares. Total investment of VND2,500 billion ($107.6 million) includes land clearing cost initially estimated more than VND1,039 billion ($43 million).

The project is expected to solve traffic jams in Phap Van Interchange. Specifically, it will connect the Phap Van – Cau Gie Highway with the Belt Road No.3, the Highway No.1, Nguyen Xien, Xa La, the Highway No.6 and Le Van Luong Road to reduce pressure on the Belt Road No.3.





By Minh Anh - Translated by Uyen Phuong