Hanoi quarantines all people coming from localities affected by Covid-19

Hanoi’s government announced that all arrivals that come back from pandemic-hit localities that are imposed social distancing measures have to pay for the two-week quarantine period under the Prime Minister’s document No 969/TTg-KGVX on July 17 to strengthen the protection of public health amid the continuing developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hanoi quarantines all people coming from localities affected by Covid-19 ảnh 1 Hanoi quarantines all people coming from localities affected by Covid-19, starting at 0:00 am on July 22.
The decision took effect from 0:00 am on July 22 as part of measures to prevent a new wave of coronavirus.
Leaders of districts and local health units throughout the capital must build pandemic response plan, ensure that the local task force would be on duty for 24 hours a day and practice social distancing measures under the Directive 16.
The functional units and community-based Covid-19 prevention teams in districts have to strengthen monitoring people who return to Hanoi from other provinces and cities.
Director of the municipal Department of Health has delegated the Hanoi Center for Disease Control, medical units and health centers of districts must work in shifts of 24 hours per day, enhance sample collection and testing for all persons with symptoms of coronavirus , such as cough, fever, shortness of breath.

