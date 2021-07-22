Hanoi quarantines all people coming from localities affected by Covid-19, starting at 0:00 am on July 22.

The decision took effect from 0:00 am on July 22 as part of measures to prevent a new wave of coronavirus.



Leaders of districts and local health units throughout the capital must build pandemic response plan, ensure that the local task force would be on duty for 24 hours a day and practice social distancing measures under the Directive 16.

The functional units and community-based Covid-19 prevention teams in districts have to strengthen monitoring people who return to Hanoi from other provinces and cities.

Director of the municipal Department of Health has delegated the Hanoi Center for Disease Control, medical units and health centers of districts must work in shifts of 24 hours per day, enhance sample collection and testing for all persons with symptoms of coronavirus , such as cough, fever, shortness of breath.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh