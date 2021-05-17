Hanoi sends 20 medical experts to help Bac Giang fight Covid-19

Medical staff take samples for Covid-19 testing at Van Trung Industrial Park

Besides, the city also will support Bac Giang Province to take more than 10,000 samples for Covid-19 testing, assist the pandemic region for the epidemiological investigation, tracing, zoning and testing biological products at Van Trung Industrial Park with nearly 100,000 workers, ensure environmental hygiene and spray disinfectant in the industrial park.

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh presents the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit for three collectives and four individuals with their outstanding achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic



Particularly, chairman Chu Ngoc Anh was authorized by the Prime Minister to grant the Certificate of Merit for people and officials of Dong Anh District and Lo Giao Village in Viet Hung Commune, the Dong Anh District Medical Center.

The information was shared by Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh at a ceremony to present the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit for three collectives and four individuals with their outstanding achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday afternoon.Chairman Chu Ngoc Anh presented the Certificate of Merit to Secretary of the Dong Anh District’s Party Committee cum Chairman of the District People's Council Mr. Le Trung Kien, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Anh District Mr. Nguyen Xuan Linh, Head of Lo Giao Village, Viet Hung Commune Mr. Nguyen Huu Phan.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong