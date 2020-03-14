Hanoi shuts down historical relics, bars amid COVID-19 outbreak

At a session of the municipal steering committee on the fight against the COVID-19, the official also asked hotels and other accommodation facilities to provide information on their customers, especially those from epidemic-hit regions starting from March 1, in an effort to intensify the fight.

He highlighted that in order to contain the spread of the disease, the city is mobilising the whole political system into the work so as to minimise the number of infection cases, prepare all the material necessities and push up the communications work.

The central districts, especially Hoan Kiem, are facing very high risks as they are frequented by foreign tourists, that is why locals need to refrain from crows and salespersons need to wear face masks and keep a safe distance from customers, Chung specified.

The municipal Department of Tourism was assigned to work with their peers in other localities to work out options aimed at reducing the risks, and the Department of Health instructed to prepare essential equipment. Meanwhile, offices, stations and public places must be sterilised.

Vietnamplus