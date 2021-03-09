Hanoi simultaneously reopens relic sites, tourist attractions

Thang Long Imperial Citadel reopens for tourists on March 8.



At the yesterday meeting of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, the representative of My Duc District People's Committee informed that the district had worked with the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Health and other related agencies about the preparation for welcoming visitors to Huong Pagoda on March 13 (on the 2nd day of the 2nd lunar month).





Accordingly, the reoperation must conduct Covid-19 prevention and control measures, especially the implementation of the Health Ministry's 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).However, the Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi also noted that the destinations could be suspended again based on the number of visitors and plan of pandemic prevention and control.As for yesterday morning, the Special National Relic of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam re-opened for tourists. According to Director of Center for Scientific and Cultural Activities Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Mr. Le Xuan Kieu, the relic site was disinfected before receiving visitors. Besides, the center also displayed the Covid-19 health declaration QR codes at entries for tourists.On the same day, Hoa Lo Prison Relic, Ngoc Son Temple, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, etc re-opened simultaneously. At the relic sites, all visitors were checked temperature and reminded to wear facemask, wash their hands with disinfection liquids, keep safe distance in direct contact and conduct health declaration, etc.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong