Hanoi suspends trial operation of iParking apps

Accordingly, 12 pilot units will change the payment function, including toll for smart- car parking on the roadway via the iParking service application to the form of square meter- based parking toll on roadway.
The suspension is expected to run until the iParking apps serving for searching and paying the car-parking fee has been officially approved by the city authorities.
The Municipal Department of Transport also informed that the trial operation has faced many difficulties in finance management and equipment to supervise and control the car owners and management of parking areas.
Additionally, the system has not performed the fee payment order from licensees to State Treasury’s account as well as the parking providers have slowly paid the contract fee to the system.
Notably, the system has many cases of payment errors as the cards run out of money and order officers intentionally do not upload or upload insufficient number of parked vehicles to the iParking system, leading to the data through the system not reflecting the actual situation at the parking areas, directly affecting the sales report of the parking lots.
