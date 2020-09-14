Accordingly, the museum was designed by art graphic specialist Dam Ca and was managed by the content group members of Associate Professor and Doctor Nguyen Van Huy, former Director of the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology.With the style of an innovative and scientific exhibition in combination with multi-media audiovisual equipment, the museum is expected to provide to visitors international, domestic and individual data related to the talent poet in the nearly past century.There are two showcasing spaces inside the museum to introduce about life and career of poet To Huu through his publication of seven collections of poems in the period of the country's revolutionary history and to simulate a part of house No. 76 Phan Dinh Phung Street where the poet and his family had ever lived for more than 40 years until he passed away.To Huu Museum will serve guests on Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

By Hieu Nghia- Translated by Huyen Huong