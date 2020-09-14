  1. National

Hanoi to open Poet To Huu's Museum

On the 100th anniversary of famous poet To Huu’s birthday, a museum named poet To Huu, a Vietnamese revolutionary poet and politician, is expected to be opened at To Huu Memorial House inside Thang Long International Village in the capital city of Hanoi on October 9 and 10. 

Famous poet To Huu

Accordingly, the museum was designed by art graphic specialist Dam Ca and was managed by the content group members of Associate Professor and Doctor Nguyen Van Huy, former Director of the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology. 

With the style of an innovative and scientific exhibition in combination with multi-media audiovisual equipment, the museum is expected to provide to visitors international, domestic and individual data related to the talent poet in the nearly past century.

There are two showcasing spaces inside the museum to introduce about life and career of poet To Huu through his publication of seven collections of poems in the period of the country's revolutionary history and to simulate a part of house No. 76 Phan Dinh Phung Street where the poet and his family had ever lived for more than 40 years until he passed away. 

To Huu Museum will serve guests on Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

By Hieu Nghia- Translated by Huyen Huong

