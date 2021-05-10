  1. National

Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day

Streets across Hanoi are decorated with national flags, posters and banners to welcome the upcoming election of the National Assembly.
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 1 An election poster is on display in front of the headquarters of Dong Da District Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 2 Big sized posters are dispayed on Hanoi streets. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 3 Banners are on display on Hoang Dieu street in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 4 An election poster is on display on Dai Co Viet street, Hai Ba Trung district. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 5
An election poster is displayed on Hoang Cau street in Dong Da district. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 6
An election poster is displayed on Nghi Tam street in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 7
A big sized election poster is displayed on Yen Phu street, Tay Ho district. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 8 Election poster is on display on Nghi Tam street in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomes National Assembly election day ảnh 9 Posters of the election day are displayed on Hoang Cau street, Dong Da district. (Photo: VNA)

