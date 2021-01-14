Hanoi’s first metro train to go on public display in February

According to the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MBR), currently, the done work volume of the project reaches 67.5 percent. The elevated section of 8.5 kilometers has been completed while the remaining four kilometers underground has got a completion rate of more than 23 percent.



The Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project has a total length of 12.5 kilometer, running from Nhon area to Hanoi Railway Station. The metro line is expected to be put into operation at the end of 2021.

The first train for the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station route arrived in Dinh Vu Port in Hai Phong City from France on October 17, 10 days earlier than expected. It is among 10 trains being produced in France for the project. Each train with a total length of 80 meters includes four wagons and has a capacity of 944 passengers. It consists of two primary colors of green and rose red, and is capable of reaching a max speed of 80 km/h.

The second train is expected to arrive in Vietnam in January 2021.





