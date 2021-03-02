Hanoi’s indoor services allowed to reopen under strict safety guidelines

The statement was made at the municipal Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control’s meeting on March 1 with the participation of Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi, Chu Xuan Dung.



The closure order has been continuing to impose on discos, bars, karaoke parlors, Internet shops, street food vendors, coffee and iced tea stalls on pavements.

The capital’s government has considered the relaxation on reopening of public religious activities of festivals and historical sites. The city’s authority plans to delegate districts to decide to lift the restrictions on religious sites in next days.

On the other hand, the Department of Culture and Sport, the Department of Health of Hanoi must coordinate with the local authorities of My Duc District to strictly implement Covid-19 prevention measures while waiting for decision on reopening of Huong Pagoda.

There have been no cases of community transmission of coronavirus recorded in Hanoi in the past 14 days, Deputy director of the Department of Health, Hoang Duc Hanh confirmed.

However, the city could see new coronavirus cases when neighboring localities relax social-distancing recommendations for the economic development. Hanoi should continue strictly respect preventive measures to keep the pandemic under control, especially the implementation of the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration), he added.

Deputy director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC), Khong Minh Tuan, said that people coming to or returning from Hai Duong Province from March 3 have to submit health declarations. Residents who come back the city from Cam Giang, Kinh Mon, Kim Thanh and Hai Duong City have to get a test for coronavirus and pay for the two-week quarantine period.



Hanoi’s My Duc District orders to suspend the annual Huong Pagoda Festival and stop receiving visitors in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh