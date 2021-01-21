Hanoi’s police begin task of ensuring security for National Party Congress

Addressing the conference, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh asked the police force to strictly implement directions from the Party Central Committee, the Government, the Ministry of Public Security, and the sub-committee for ensuring security, order, and safety for the congress.



He suggested Hanoi police further intensify inspections and urge those on duty to fully perform their tasks.



Synchronous measures for ensuring security must be implemented to guarantee the congress is a success, he emphasised.



According to Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam, Hanoi’s police force should pay special attention to understanding the ongoing situation to promptly detect, prevent, and disable any and all conspiracies and activities by hostile and reactionary forces and other crimes during the congress.



Hanoi’s police have already set up a command committee for protecting the 13th National Party Congress and security working groups to serve the command over and management of security work.



It has also worked closely with units under the Ministry of Public Security in assigning specific responsibilities, positions, and tasks to each unit.