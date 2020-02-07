Hanoi’s relics, tourist sites re-opened after sterilisation

Director of the Temple of Literature’s Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities Le Xuan Kieu said visitors’ health is the top priority and face masks will be given to them free of charge.

Various destinations in the capital city such as Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Ngoc Son Temple and Hoa Lo Prison were also re-opened to the public on the day. Every tourist destination of Hanoi also has arranged personnel to provide timely support for visitors if needed.

As many as 28,276 cases of 2019-nCoV infections had been reported worldwide as of 7.30am on February 6, according to the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 10 infection cases and 304 suspected ones, of whom 214 have tested negative for the virus and 90 are in quarantine while their samples are being tested.

