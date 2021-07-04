HCM City urged to exert every effort to control pandemic by August

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The official also ordered effective implementation of a large-scale health screening and vaccination drive. The city has to arrange goods distribution to ensure the supply of necessities serving locals during the period of tightened pandemic prevention measures.

On the same day, Binh attended a ceremony to receive 279 billion VND (12.17 million USD) worth of donations from 23 organisations, businesses, and individuals to the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee and the committee for the mobilisation, receipt and distribution of the city's Covid-19 prevention and control fund.

According to the chapter, between March 20 and July 1, the municipal VFF Ccommittee received more than 867 billion VND in cash and kind, and pandemic prevention equipment.

As of 12pm on July, HCM City had recorded 5,187 Covid-19 cases.



At a vaccination site in District 11 of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamplus