Each container can contain 500 liters of water.



Container expense is taken from the city’s relief fund. The activity aims to join hand with the Party Committee and the Government in Ben Tre Province to take care of residents who are suffering from drought and saline intrusion.

On the occasion, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC also encouraged the Saigon Water Corporation (Sawaco) to supply over 3,000 cubic meters of fresh water, the water company Sapuwa to give 2,000 water bottles each containing 5 liters of water, and the Central Entrepreneur Association to support 6,100 fresh water bottles each containing 20 liters of water.

Marine brigade 125 transported water bottles to Ben Tre Province.







By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy