HCMC commemorates death anniversary of Hung Kings

An incense offering ceremony was held at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in HCMC’s District 9 on April 2 or the tenth day of the third lunar month to commemorate the national founders, Hung Kings.

HCMC leaders offer incenses to Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in HCMC’s District 9 . (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the meaningful annual event were Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau.
Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, festive activities marking the death anniversary of Hung Kings were postponed.
The delegation of the city’s leaders also offered incenses and flowers to army commander and an excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Cann who founded the Saigon – Gia Dinh region (present HCM City) in 1698.
By Vo Tham - Translated by Kim Khanh

