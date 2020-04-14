HCMC decides two day operation cease to Pouyuen Company

The Chairman said during a teleconference on Covid-19 prevention and control with the central government yesterday afternoon.

City authorities have decided to temporarily shut down the company for two days as it fails to meet certain requirements for prevention of novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after health inspectors paid two visits to the company to check Covid-19 prevention measures.



Health inspectors assessed that the coronavirus infection risk indicator at the Taiwanese leading footwear manufacturer was 81 percent. Therefore, city authorities decided to temporarily suspend operations of the company to ensure the absolute safety of workers. HCMC reported PouYuen Vietnam case to the Prime Minister over Covid-19 safety concerns.

Under Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam’s direction, health inspectors yesterday worked with the company. As a result, the company checked the temperature of all employers and handed out face masks to workers.

However, some of longshoremen have not worn face masks as per the regulation. Presently, the company has not scaled down its operation following the requirement and workers have still gathered in crowd and not kept the correct distance away from other people.

Mr. Phong said that once Covid-19 breaks out in the company, it will produce worst consequence as the disease affects the health of not only workers in Pouyuen Vietnam but also those from other companies in four neighboring provinces.

Hence, the city People’s Committee decided to suspend the company's operation after listening to state competent agencies’ opinion to prioritize everyone's health and safety.

