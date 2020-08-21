HCMC, Dong Nai discuss construction planning of Cat Lai Bridge

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province agreed on two plans for the construction.For the first plan, the Cat Lai Bridge running from My Thuy Intersection on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in District 2 passes through Dong Nai River towards Cat Lai Port.Under the option, the bridge is expected to have four, six or eight lanes for vehicles.For the second plan, the Cat Lai Bridge stretching from the Ring Road 2, at 450 meters far from Phu My toll station and over one kilometer from My Thuy Intersection passes through Ky Ha Canal in District 2 and the Dong Nai River towards Cat Lai Port.Under the option, bridge is designed with six or eight lanes for vehicles.Consulting units supported the construction of Cat Lai Bridge with scale of six lanes and the first point connecting with Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway in Phuoc Khanh Commune, Nhon Trach District, crossing Dong Nai River and connecting to Ring Road 2 - Ho Chi Minh City, located at about one kilometer far from path road of Phu My Bridge and 2.3 kilometers far from My Thuy Intersection.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong