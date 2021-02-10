HCMC establishes blockades of sites, Dong Nai issues gathering restrictions

Specifically, the city has established blockades of spots, including the quarters of 4 in Trung My Tay Ward, 7 in Hiep Thanh Ward, Thanh Loc 48 and 04 in Thanh Loc Ward in District 12; the quarter 5’s alley 60 on Nguyen Van Cu Street in Tan Tao A Ward and the alley 67 on Nguyen Thi Tu Street in Binh Hung Hoa B in Binh Tan District; the alley 480 on Binh Quoi Street in Ward 28 and the alley 246 on Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street in Ward 21 in Binh Thanh District; the Felix Home apartment at 44 Nguyen Van Dung Street in Ward 6 and the alley 251 on Quang Trung Street in Ward 10 in Go Vap District.

15 places in Tan Binh District consist of Nguyen Phuc Chu Street in Ward 15; Pho (Noodle) stall A75 on Bach Dang Street in Ward 2; the area F of the Carillon apartment at No.1 Tran Van Danh Street, the No.16 on Ap Bac Street and Mat Bao BPO Joint Stock Company at 12 Nui Thanh Street in Ward 13; Viet Trung Son Company at 24 Tan Canh Street and a Bun Cha (Grilled pork with noodle) stall named Hoan Kiem Hanoi, at 1 Pham Van Hai Street in Ward 1; the alley 29 on Bui Thi Xuan Street, the alley 2 on Bach Dang Street and the coffee shop at 11 Dang Van Sam Street in Ward 2; a milk shop called Giac Mo Sua Viet at 114A Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Ward 12; Le Duy Nhuan Street, Co-op Food convenience store at 12A Tran Van Danh Street and Viva Star coffee shop at 45 Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Ward 13; and Nem Nuong (Spring rolls with grilled pork patties) Ninh Hoa store at 97-99 on Bau Cat Street in Ward 14.

The remaining areas are the alley 245 on Nguyen Trai Street in Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward in District 1; the head office of the People’s Committee of District 10 at No.474 on February 3 Street in Ward 14 and Nam Bo restaurant at 320A on To Hien Thanh Street in Ward 15 in District 10; the alley 441 on Le Van Viet Street in Tang Nhon Phu A Ward and Mai Do restaurant at 146 Tay Hoa Street in Phuoc Long A in Thu Duc City; Viva Star Coffee Shop at 242C Thoai Ngoc Hau Street in Phu Thanh Ward and Nam Bo Restaurant at 14 Duong Duc Hien Street in Tay Hanh Ward in Tan Phu District and the alleys of 75, 79 on Tran Van Dang Street in Ward 9 in District 3.