HCMC getting opinions from overseas Vietnamese about key projects

He informed that remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached a record US$6.1 billion in 2020, an increase of more than 15 percent over the same period in 2019.
As for the upcoming plans, he suggested that Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs should enhance understanding and forecasting situations to overseas Vietnamese. In addition, the board should consult the city on activities to collect opinions of overseas entrepreneurs and intellectuals in the fields of digital transformation, digital economy, especially projects under the city’s breakthrough and important programs.