HCMC– Long Thanh– Dau Giay Expressway Expansion Project pushed up

As expected, in the period of 2021 – 2030, the expressway would be expanded from 8 to 10 lanes from An Phu intersection to Long Thanh.The total investment of the project is estimated at around VND9, 853 billion (US$425 million) and the investor could be authorized to perform toll collection to refund the investment.The Ministry of Transport required the relevant units to corporate with the localities in term of researching and taking notice of over-head road investment in case of the investor is not be allowed to expand the land fund from Ho Chi Minh City to Long Thanh International Airport Project.The Ministry of Transport also required the researching units to clarify the investment scale and responsibility to An Phu Intersection, Ring Road No.2, Ring Road No.3 and the National Highway No.51.According to the Ministry of Transport, if the investment plan is early completed, the project will help relevant localities to outline land planning for the expressway and create a base for the ministry to put the project in the medium-term investment plan in the period of 2021 – 2025 to solve the traffic congestion situation in the whole route.

By Bich Quyen-Translated by Huyen Huong