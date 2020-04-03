HCMC offers free rooms, meals to doctors and nurses

TTC Hospitality is owned by Thanh Thanh Cong Group (TTC Group), offers a free three-star 50 room-hotel to doctors and nurses to protect their relatives’ health.



In addition, the Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) has also funded daily free meals for medical professionals.

It is the first hotel to provide free accommodation to health care workers, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, chief of the HCMC Department of Health office.

An inspection team of the municipal Department of Health on March 31 made a survey of a TTC’s hotel and help the place to implement the health instruction standards.





By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh