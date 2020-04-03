  1. National

HCMC offers free rooms, meals to doctors and nurses

SGGP
Nearly 80 doctors and medical staff who are directly providing care to COVID-19 patients in HCMC will stay in a hotel to help health care workers unable to live at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

An inspection team of the municipal Department of Health makes a survey of a TTC’s hotel.

An inspection team of the municipal Department of Health makes a survey of a TTC’s hotel.

TTC Hospitality is owned by Thanh Thanh Cong Group (TTC Group), offers a free three-star 50 room-hotel to doctors and nurses to protect their relatives’ health.
In addition, the Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) has also funded daily free meals for medical professionals.
It is the first hotel to provide free accommodation to health care workers, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, chief of the HCMC Department of Health office.
An inspection team of the municipal Department of Health on March 31 made a survey of a TTC’s hotel and help the place to implement the health instruction standards.

By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more