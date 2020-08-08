HCMC petitions transport firms to be exempt from loan interest charges

As per the direction of the municipal People’s Committee to support transport businesses, the Department has petitioned banks to consider for exemption and reduction of loan interest charges for these facilities hit hard by pandemic instead of extension of loan payment.



Apart from that, all bus cooperatives and enterprises which have spent in purchasing bus fleets according to city authorities’ list of bus investment project for the period 2014-2020 will be supported loan interest charges during pause in social distancing due to Covid-19.

In regard to road fee, the Department petitioned to the Ministry of Finance to reduce the fee in 2020 for affected transport enterprises and cooperatives.

The department proposed subsiding bus firms which just carry half of the number of passengers per bus due to social distancing.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong