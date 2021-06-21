The trains will be transported to Long Binh depot in Thu Duc city for assembly on June 21 and June 23. (Photo: VNA)

The trains, the fourth and fifth out of total 17 trains of the line, all produced by Japan, will be transported to Long Binh depot in Thu Duc city for assembly on June 21 and June 23.

Since the first train arrived in the city in October 2020, Japanese contractors have sent five trains to the city.

The 17 trains are designed to serve up to 930 passengers each, with 147 seats. They can run at a speed of 110km per hour on elevated rail and 80km per hour on underground rail.

The 19.7-km line No.1 is the first of at least six to be built in the city and aims to ease traffic congestion in its north-eastern gateway.

Including four major bidding packages using official development assistance (ODA) and funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project is designed to have 14 stations, three of them underground.

As of June 18, 86.2 percent of the workload of the Metro Line No.1 project had been completed. The line is expected to be put into commercial operation next year.

Earlier, on June 9, the HCMC People’s Committee issued a plan to implement tasks to effectively operate and exploit the project.

Vietnamplus