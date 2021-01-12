HCMC requires operation safety of means on Can Gio- Vung Tau ferry route

The requirement aims to ensure traffic order and safety for passenger and cargo transport on the Can Gio- Vung Tau ferry route as well as at the Tac Suat inland waterway port.Accordingly, vehicles will be allowed enter and leave the port from 6AM to 6PM daily when they conduct the regulations. Wharf owners, vehicle owners and captains have to strictly carry out the regulations on inland waterways transport and the provisions of the Inland Waterway Transport Law, especially they have to have certificates as prescribed.Currently, there is an underground cable line crossing Dinh Ba River 2 at Can Gio - Vung Tau inland waterway port to generate electricity to Thanh An Commune of Can Gio District so ships and boats passing through the area must strictly comply with warning signals as well as the safety corridor for the underground cable line.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong