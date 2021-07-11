HCMC sets up quarantine wards for F1 cases in industrial parks

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health required the Municipal Center for Diseases Control (HCDC) in collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza), HCMC High-tech Industrial Zones Authority and Quang Trung Software City to implement the task.

According to Professor Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of the Municipal Department of Health, the requirement was made following an urgent official letter of the HCMC Department of Health sent to medical facilities across the city to promptly carry out emergency measures for early detection and control of Covid-19 according to the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16.



Districts and quarantine wards in industrial parks need to prepare areas to isolate those testing positive for Covid-19 via rapid test, epidemiological checks and RT-PCR testing before transfering them to the hospital for treatment.



At the locked-down areas related to Covid-19 cases, based on the reality, the localities can instruct F1 cases to perform home isolation under the supervision and management of local authorities to prevent the pandemic outbreak in the communities. Besides, the city will deploy rapid Covid-19 antigen tests to promptly detect Covid-19 infectious cases and timely take them to quarantine areas.





The health sector required all the medical centers and facilities to be ready for treatment of over 20,000 Covid-19 cases following the plans of the Department of Health and the Ministry of Health.

Besides that, relevant units need to be willing to receive 30,000 more Covid-19 cases and apply information technology on granting Covid-19 negative testing results for people who want to travel out of the city and all the drivers, assistant drivers, passengers on passenger and goods transport vehicles from Ho Chi Minh City to other localities.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong