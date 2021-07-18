  1. National

HCMC tightens management in quarantine areas to limit cross-infection of virus

Vietnamplus
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested Ho Chi Minh City continue to tighten management to prevent cross-infection in quarantine and sealed-off areas at an online briefing of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on July 17.
HCMC tightens management in quarantine areas to limit cross-infection of virus ảnh 1 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Photo: VNA)
Dam, who is also head of the committee, urged the city to strengthen transport of newly-infectious cases to treatment facilities, especially those with worsening symptoms.
HCMC needs to ensure the supply of essential goods and food to stabilise people's lives and encourage people to share the immediate difficulties to strictly comply with social distancing regulations, he added.
Deputy Prime Minister Dam requested quicker testing, saying forces need to quickly collect samples, organise testing, and quarantine infection cases.
Also on the day, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh inspected Covid-19 prevention and control of in Dong Thap province.
He underscored the Mekong Delta province's goal of reducing the number of cases and deaths during the social distancing period, while protecting production activities of enterprises to both fight pandemic and develop the economy.
The province needs to focus on mobilising resources for Covid-19 prevention and control, carry out social and security work, and help vulnerable and disadvantaged people, he said.

